Getting Ahead

New associates

Liz DiMatteo has joined Stockman Bank as assistant vice president, consumer lender. Her responsibilities include assisting clients with their financial needs through delivery of home equity loans and lines of credit, installment loans, and the full array of depository services. DiMatteo brings over 14 years of experience in the financial services industry to the position including wealth and business relationship management, customer relations, new accounts and business development. DiMatteo earned a bachelor of science in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and management from the University of Montana. Her office is located at 321 W. Broadway and she can be reached at 406-258-1403.

Following a two-year stint as an account manager for Windfall, Kristen Sackett will return to the Downtown Missoula Partnership for a second stint as the Marketing & Events Director which she previously held from the fall of 2014 to the spring of 2018. During her two-year stint with Windfall, Sackett served as an account manager for local and regional clients in non-profits and tourism, developing and executing a variety of marketing plans and initiatives. Sackett will be responsible for all of the marketing and communications for the DMP, its member organizations, projects and programs. She will also be responsible for several of the organization’s largest community events and festivals. Sackett has a B.S and an M.S. in exercise science from Ithaca College, and she has a second M.S. degree in sports management from the University of New Haven. She worked in college athletics at both Yale University and the University of Montana before her first stint with the DMP. She can be reached at 543-4238 or kristen@missouladowntown.com.