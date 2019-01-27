New board members
The Jack Creek Preserve Foundation (Preserve) added five new board members to their Board of Directors during their Jan. 10, 2019 board meeting. New board members Dyrk Eddie, Bob Garrott, Kevin Hurley, Michael Schlegel, and Loren Tucker bring with them varying professional skills, backgrounds and knowledge. The Preserve is currently focused on three key activities; hosting and providing conservation-oriented curriculum to groups at the Jon Fossel Outdoor Education Center and on the 4,500-acre property, holding summer Outdoor Skills Camps for youth ages 12-18, and delivering multiple sessions of our Conservation Field School that is tailored toward Montana K-12 educators.
New employees
United Way of Missoula County announces the hiring of two employees: Dani Howlett is now the Office & Program Manager for United Way; and Grace Decker is the Coordinator, Zero-To-Five Early Childhood Collaboration. Howlett’s responsibilities at United Way include office administration and managing the newly formed Missoula Nonprofit Center, a merger of the Missoula Nonprofit Network and Volunteer Missoula. She previously worked for M+R Strategic Services, Helena and Missoula, and holds Bachelor and Master’s Degrees from the University of Montana. Decker joins United Way this month, serving as the staff lead for Missoula’s Zero-to-Five Early Childhood Collaboration, funded by the Headwaters Foundation. She previously worked at Child Care Resources, and is a School Board Trustee for Missoula County Public Schools. Decker holds a Bachelor degree from Brown University, and a Master’s Degree from Milton Academy in Massachusetts. She brings with her years of community leadership experience, and will coordinate the work of the Collaboration’s Design and Leadership teams.
Dan Gall has joined the sales team at Eide Motors. Dan is a former Missoula business owner with 30 years of customer service. Dan can be reached at 3010 South Reserve Street or by phone at 721-2323.