New business
Missoula Works launched a new micro-enterprise, Mama’s Promise, a jewelry line created by homeless mothers. Missoula Works worked with the Family Promise Program, an emergency shelter program for families experiencing homelessness, operated by Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, to identify income-generating opportunities for homeless mothers. Missoula Works is a supportive staffing agency which finds employment for individuals experiencing barriers such as homelessness, recovery from addiction, or previous incarceration. Missoula Works also operates a general labor service called the Get It Done Crew. The Get It Done Crew provides temporary employment, training and skill development to prepare individuals for the staffing agency and, ultimately, permanent employment. Each item is custom cut and handcrafted by one of the mothers. The earrings and jewelry are currently sold at the Missoula Works office, 202 Brooks St.
Bobbe Olson is re-opening Poochie Boutique. Located on Hwy 93 near the Wye, it is uniquely situated to serve northwestern Missoula, Frenchtown, Alberton and Ronan-area clients. Olson has been providing love and care for pups for over 35 years, providing one-on-one attention during their grooming session to ensure their experience is gentle and calm. The boutique is located at 9393 Cartage Rd., Missoula. For appointments, call (406) 728-0037.
New associates
Brady Meltzer has joined Submittable, a SaaS company based in Montana, as its first vice president of sales. Before Submittable, Meltzer held similar positions at Oracle, TEXbase, Genesys Cloud, and RightNow Technologies. He will be responsible for continuing the growth of the company. Meltzer holds a B.A. from the University of Montana and a M.A. from Gonzaga University, both in communications.