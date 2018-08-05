New business
Farmers State Bank has opened a new full service branch at 120 Hutton Ranch Road, Kalispell, and named Tim Willis as Kalispell Market President/Commercial Loan Officer. Farmers State Bank is one of Montana’s oldest independent banks, opening in Victor in 1907. There are currently nine full service locations in western Montana. Willis brings years of banking and customer service experience to his position. Willis can be reached at 406-607-4241.
New associates
Nicolene Lundborg has joined RE/MAX All Stars. Lundborg is an award-winning veteran with 850+ sales to date and a member of the RE/MAX 100% Club. She can be reached at 406-802-4149.
Kim Kaufman and Jennifer Stewart have joined Engel & Völkers Western Frontier in Missoula as Real Estate Advisors. Kaufman brings over 35 years of experience, specializing in commerical real estate. Stewart is a Senior Real Estate Specialist.
Promotions
Kristen Lothrop, senior media strategist, has been promoted to the position of media department manager at PartnersCreative. In her new role, Lothrop oversees the agency’s growing media department, as well as continues to lead strategic media planning and buying for agency clients. Lothrop joined the Missoula-based full-service marketing and communications agency in 2014. She graduated from the University of Idaho with a B.S. in business and economics with emphasis in marketing.
Lauryn Wate has been promoted to the position of assistant media planner at PartnersCreative. In this role she is responsible for planning and assisting with client media campaigns. Wate, a former PartnersCreative intern, joined the Missoula-based full-service marketing and communications agency full time in 2016. She graduated from the University of Montana with a B.S. in business management and administration.