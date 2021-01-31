Getting Ahead

New associates
Internal Medicine physician, Dr. Jennifer Shepard, has joined Community Physician Group — Internal Medicine and Geriatrics. Dr. Shepard is a board-certified internal medicine physician providing healthcare focused on adults. She specializes in general health as well as preventing, diagnosing and treating adult diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, stroke, asthma and geriatric syndromes. Dr. Shepard received her medical doctor at University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas, and internal medicine residency from University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City, Utah. Call 406-327-3580.
New partners
Garlington, Lohn & Robinson announced the advancement of its newest partners Justin K. Cole, Scott W. Farago and Nicholas J. Lofing. Cole has been with GLR for over 10 years as an intern, an associate and now a partner. His practice is concentrated in health law, advising hospitals, clinics, independent practice groups, and individual practitioners on a number of health care legal matters, data privacy, privileging and credentialing, and other compliance issues. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana School of Law. Farago has been with GLR for over six years. He advises clients on estate planning, probate, business, tax and real estate transactional matters. Farago received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana School of Law. After law school, he went on to obtain his master's degree in Tax Law (LL.M) from the University of Washington. Lofing has over 10 years of experience as a litigation attorney. He maintains a general civil practice with several special interest areas, including insurance defense, health care law and natural resource law. Lofing received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana School of Law. He returned to Montana from Washington just over three years ago to join GLR. All three of these partners can be reached at 406-523-2500.
Elected
The Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) elected the following new officers for 2021. Ashley Larkin, commercial loan officer at First Montana Bank, president; Bob Burns, market president at Stockman Bank, vice president of advocacy; Jed Liston, admissions and financial aid at the University of Montana, vice president of marketing and events; Ellen Buchanan, director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, vice president of the Downtown Master Plan; Josh Eder, financial planner for S.G. Long, vice president of membership; Conor Newman, CPA at Boyle, Devany and Meyer, treasurer; Bob McGowan, Student Services Director for the Rocky Mountain School of Photography, past president; Jacqueline Smith, a pre-construction engineer for the Montana Department of Transportation, ex-officio member.
Appointed
Bill Coffee, president and chief executive officer of Stockman Bank of Montana, was reappointed to the Minneapolis Fed’s Helena Branch board of directors. Coffee will serve a second 3-year term. Coffee has been with Stockman since 1994. He was named president, chief executive officer, and board chair in 2008. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana School of Law in Missoula in 1992. He received a bachelor of science degree in business accounting with a minor in finance from Montana State University Bozeman in 1986. He also holds a certified public accountant license.