Getting Ahead

New partners

Garlington, Lohn & Robinson announced the advancement of its newest partners Justin K. Cole, Scott W. Farago and Nicholas J. Lofing. Cole has been with GLR for over 10 years as an intern, an associate and now a partner. His practice is concentrated in health law, advising hospitals, clinics, independent practice groups, and individual practitioners on a number of health care legal matters, data privacy, privileging and credentialing, and other compliance issues. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana School of Law. Farago has been with GLR for over six years. He advises clients on estate planning, probate, business, tax and real estate transactional matters. Farago received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana School of Law. After law school, he went on to obtain his master's degree in Tax Law (LL.M) from the University of Washington. Lofing has over 10 years of experience as a litigation attorney. He maintains a general civil practice with several special interest areas, including insurance defense, health care law and natural resource law. Lofing received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana School of Law. He returned to Montana from Washington just over three years ago to join GLR. All three of these partners can be reached at 406-523-2500.