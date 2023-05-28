Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Certification

The following are the 2023 Missoula Organization of REALTORS® GRI graduates: Carrie Brushia (Stevensville), Andie Zielinski, Erin Mulcahy, Karla Nichwander, Maggie Springer, Jeffery Micklitz, Burke Tyree. The 2023 Bitterroot Valley Board of Realtors ® GRI graduates are Maria Laughlin, Hamilton; Ellie Martin, Stevensville; Brianna Pierce, Hamilton.

Elected

The Montana Continuum of Care Coalition has elected Missoula Housing Authority’s Director of HUD Programs Jim McGrath, to president of the board of directors. The Continuum of Care (CoC) program is the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services and housing programs serving people experiencing homelessness. In March 2023, Montana received $4,731,872 of CoC funding for 30 projects designed to promote a community-wide response to ending homelessness.

The following were elected recently to three-year terms (2023-26) on the United Way of Missoula County board of directors: Deborah Colby, Chief Marketing Officer, Clearwater Credit Union; Carey Conover, community volunteer; Janelle Morehouse, owner, Missoula Motors (formerly Karl Tyler Chevrolet and related businesses); Matt Muhsam, owner, Worden's Market; Jordan Palessi, attorney, Kris A. Mclean Law Firm; Randy Riley, Lead Business Growth Strategy Consultant, Segment Influencer, Wells Fargo; Phil Van Tassel, Business Development Officer, First Security Bank; and Zane Weber, Commercial Relationship Manager, First Interstate Bank. Other board members are Damian Chase-Begay, Missoula City-County Health Department; Elise Guest, Marzano Research; Robert Hamilton, Lifepoint Health; Yvette Heintz, Yvette Heintz Psychotherapy; Mike Nugent, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Montana Properties; Murray Pierce, Missoula County; Todd Rahr, NorthWestern Energy; Martin Rogers, Worden Thane PC; Katie Stevens, Stevens & Co.; and Jim Strauss, Montana Newspaper Association. United Way board officers elected for 2023-24 are Randy Riley, president; Katie Stevens, vice president, and Jim Strauss, secretary-treasurer.

Recognition

At its annual meeting, United Way also presented three awards: Insured Titles received the Heart Award for showing extraordinary heart through long-time and strong support for United Way. Stockman Bank received the Community Spirit Award, in recognition of support for United Way and dozens of Missoula nonprofits. Leslie Dallapiazza, recently retired from First Interstate Bank, received the Sue Talbot Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service for decades of service to local nonprofits.

Promotion

Cam Humphrey, who played quarterback for the University of Montana while earning a master's degree in business administration, has joined Pintler Wealth Management as a financial advisor.

He said he aims to provide his clients with a relationship based around trust and collaboration. He will be utilizing over 40 years of combined experience the Pintler Wealth Management team provides, as well as his ever-developing knowledge to give his clients access to an all-encompassing investment planning experience.