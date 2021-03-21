Getting Ahead

Promotions

Justin Alexander, AIA, Brad Doll, AIA, Chad Schreiner, Brian Sullivan and Jolene Walker, RA, were promoted to the leadership team at A&E Design. Alexander advanced from senior associate to principal. Alexander has a master of architecture degree from Montana State University and has over a decade of experience. His projects have included the expansion of Stock Farm Club in Hamilton, developments at Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, and multiple residences in California and Nevada. Doll earned a promotion from senior associate to principal. He has a master of architecture degree from Montana State University and has 13 years experience in design. His work can be seen in projects across Montana, like MSU’s Bobcat Athletic Complex, Jeannette Rankin Elementary School in Missoula, and the new community center in Big Sky. Schreiner advances to the role of associate with more than a decade of experience at A&E Design in Billings. Schreiner is a project designer and project manager with a master of architecture degree from Montana State University, where he graduated with the highest honors. He has contributed to multiple projects in Billings, including the Northern Hotel renovation, the Billings Clinic bed expansion project currently under construction, and the new Elder Grove Middle School. After only three years on the A&E Design staff, brand strategist Sullivan has been promoted to an associate role. Sullivan joined the firm’s Bozeman office in 2018 with a master of architecture degree from Montana State University. Global outdoor equipment brand Mystery Ranch, the Healthy Is Wellness employee wellness program, and Bozeman restaurant Revelry feature Sullivan’s brand strategy work. In her 10th year at A&E Design, Jolene Walker, RA, rounds out the list of new associates within the firm. With a master of architecture degree from Montana State University, Walker has spent the last decade seeing numerous projects through from concept to construction. Her tremendous design and architecture skill set is evident in multiple historic preservation projects, Montana and California residences, and elementary schools in Missoula, Belgrade and Townsend.