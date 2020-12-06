Getting Ahead

Elected

Dori Brownlow was installed as president of the Sentinel Kiwanis Club. Also installed were president-elect Julie Kieckbusch Jones, vice president Mike Moore, secretary Deb Schock, and treasurer Gary Hughes. In addition, the following members will serve on the club’s board of directors: Ray Curtis, Brittani Edwards, Lisa Mecklenberg Jackson, Tony Mangan, Bill Mathews, Michelle McCue, Dick Samson, and Glen Wheeler. The immediate past president of Sentinel Kiwanis is Bubba Alsup, who will continue to serve on the club board for the next year.