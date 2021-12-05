Getting Ahead

New associates

Cameron Decker has joined the The Missoula Art Museum as the new educator and outreach coordinator. This position supports the educational vision for the museum and is responsible for developing a program of art education that compliments the museum’s mission. The educator and outreach coordinator organizes and implements meaningful interpretation and educational programs both at the museum and across the state via distance learning opportunities while using a cross-disciplinary pedagogical approach to teaching and interpretation with contemporary art. Decker was previously employed at Salish Kootenai College where he has taught courses in studio arts since 2011. He was hired as Fine Arts Department chair in 2016. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in art history at the University of New Mexico. He earned his Master of Fine Arts in integrated arts in education at the University of Montana. He is a painter, printmaker, and ceramic artist.