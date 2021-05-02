Getting Ahead

New associates

John Knight has been hired as the registrar at the Missoula Art Museum, overseeing the care of the permanent collection of the museum, as well as incoming loans, database management, and other special projects. Knight brings more than a decade of working in the arts at contemporary art galleries, art centers, fabrication studios and with artists. He serves on the board of directors of KALICO Art Center in Kalispell, and mentors young artists regionally and nationally. Prior to working at MAM, he co-directed the Williamson Knight Gallery and co-curated the project Cherry and Lucic. He is a conceptual artist who exhibits nationally and internationally and he received a BFA in sculpture from the University of Cincinnati, and an MFA in visual studies from Pacific Northwest College of Art.