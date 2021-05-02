Getting Ahead

New associates
John Knight has been hired as the registrar at the Missoula Art Museum, overseeing the care of the permanent collection of the museum, as well as incoming loans, database management, and other special projects. Knight brings more than a decade of working in the arts at contemporary art galleries, art centers, fabrication studios and with artists. He serves on the board of directors of KALICO Art Center in Kalispell, and mentors young artists regionally and nationally. Prior to working at MAM, he co-directed the Williamson Knight Gallery and co-curated the project Cherry and Lucic. He is a conceptual artist who exhibits nationally and internationally and he received a BFA in sculpture from the University of Cincinnati, and an MFA in visual studies from Pacific Northwest College of Art.
Rebecca Dawson and Kathy McOmber have joined the team of real estate professionals at EXIT Realty Missoula, 715 Kensington Ave. Suite 13.
McKenna Cramer is the new membership and events director for the Downtown Missoula Partnership. Cramer has a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Montana and she previously served as a digital marketing specialist for the Pintler Group and served as the director of advancement at the Human Society of Western Montana from 2017-2019. In her new role, Cramer is responsible for membership recruitment, retention and programming for Missoula Downtown Association members. She is also responsible for the Out to Lunch Summer Series, River City Roots Festival, Parade of Lights and all of MDA’s special membership events. She can be reached at 406-546-6251 or McKenna@missouladowntown.com.
Promotions
Sandee Mahoney has been promoted to chief financial officer at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Mahoney joined Community in 2014 after holding various leadership roles in health care finance in Montana and eastern Washington. She is responsible for accounting, materials management and revenue cycle operations, including patient billing, coding and care management. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Carroll College and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Certification
Elizabeth McNeilly, owner and certified pet groomer of Paws and Pamper, has received “Certified Professional Groomer” status with International Professional Groomers, Inc. This certification is an earned recognition of safety, knowledge, compassionate treatment and humane handling of the pets in her care.