Getting Ahead

Promotions

Jan Lukasik has been promoted to real estate loan officer for Stockman Bank Missoula. She will develop and service real estate loans while assisting clients in becoming homeowners, consolidating debt, lowering monthly payments, or utilizing their home as an investment tool. Lukasik’s 16-year banking career includes experience in loan processing and customer service. As a lender, she offers the full range of conventional and government financing options along with jumbo and portfolio products. Her office is located at 321 W. Broadway; phone 406-258-1419.

Elected

Heidi Heitmann was selected as president of the Montana Land Title Association (MLTA). Heitmann is currently the manager at Insured Titles in Missoula. She started working in the title industry in 1996 and worked her way up the ladder at Insured Titles, from runner to escrow officer, and in 2007 she accepted a position as the assistant manager of Insured Titles in Kalispell. In 2008 she returned to Missoula to accept her current position. Heitmann is a graduate of the University of Montana.