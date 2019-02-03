New Associate
Kari Reasoner has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a Sales Associate in the Missoula office. Kari grew up at the base of the foothills in Colorado. After earning her Masters of Agriculture for Integrated Resource Management at Colorado State University, she worked for several livestock companies and veterinary hospitals. Eventually, she found her way back to Drummond, Montana, where she lives with her husband and two dogs. Her background in ranching and livestock provides her with the tools to help prospective buyers find not only the home of their dreams but larger acreage as well, to grow their passion and business. When not selling real estate, Kari can be found horseback riding, camping, hiking or snowmobiling. Kari Reasoner can be reached by phone at 406-540-2994 or by email at karireasoner@eralambros.com.
Elected
The Missoula Building Industry Association (MBIA) elected the following board members: Wade Hoyt, owner of Hoyt Homes, first-term board member; Michelle Felde, Real Estate Loan Officer with Missoula Federal Credit Union; Bethany Taylor, Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services of Montana, first-term board member; Heather Barnhart, AVP/Area Manager with Opportunity Bank of Montana, first-term board member. They serve with continuing board members Ryan Frey, Saddle Mountain Construction, President; Jared Kuehn, First Security Bank of Missoula, Vice President; Paul Forsting, Territorial-Landworks; Loren Mostad, Mostad Construction and Windermere Real Estate; Nick Kaufman, WGM Group; Tara Halls, Mettle Strategic Marketing Solutions.