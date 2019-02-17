New associates
Julye Whitener has joined First Call Computer Solutions as a new member of the Triage Support staff. She will be answering and directing support calls from First Call's clients. Whitener plans to complete her degree in Environmental Studies while she works at First Call.
Jamie Miller has joined EXIT Realty Missoula, 715 Kensington Ave. Suite 13, as real estate sales professional.
Lay Vang has joined Child Care Resources as a Professional Development Specialist. Vang attended California State University, Sacramento where she received her Master of Arts in Child Development and her Bachelor of Arts in Child Development. She has over ten years of experience providing school services, child care services and college mentorship. She is an advocate who assists others in discovering their own navigation system to create opportunities for growth and change within themselves and others.