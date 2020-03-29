Getting Ahead

New associates

Jody La Rue has joined the staff of PartnersCreative as operations director. In her role, La Rue oversees and orchestrates the logistical pieces for the Missoula-based full-service marketing and communications agency. Prior to joining Partners, La Rue worked as an office manager and C-suite executive assistant — for a Missoula creative agency, an engineering firm and finally one of the city’s two major medical centers.

Katie Jo Elliott has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Polson office. Elliott attended Montana State University and earned degrees in animal science and business. She is an advocate for small town living and agriculture and is the executive director of the Ronan Area Chamber of Commerce and an assistant coach for the Ronan Maidens softball team. She and her husband Blade, who is a PRCA professional rodeo cowboy, raise registered and commercial Black Angus Cattle and horses. Elliott can be reached 406-314-1126 or kelliott@eralambros.com.