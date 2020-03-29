Getting Ahead

New associates
Jody La Rue has joined the staff of PartnersCreative as operations director. In her role, La Rue oversees and orchestrates the logistical pieces for the Missoula-based full-service marketing and communications agency. Prior to joining Partners, La Rue worked as an office manager and C-suite executive assistant — for a Missoula creative agency, an engineering firm and finally one of the city’s two major medical centers.
Katie Jo Elliott has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Polson office. Elliott attended Montana State University and earned degrees in animal science and business. She is an advocate for small town living and agriculture and is the executive director of the Ronan Area Chamber of Commerce and an assistant coach for the Ronan Maidens softball team. She and her husband Blade, who is a PRCA professional rodeo cowboy, raise registered and commercial Black Angus Cattle and horses. Elliott can be reached 406-314-1126 or kelliott@eralambros.com.
Shawna Duval has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Kalispell office. She served as a member of the State of Montana for Youth Caucus. Prior to joining ERA Lambros, Duval worked for 18 years in Juvenile Corrections and for 11 years as an active Realtor. She currently owns and operates a business in Columbia Falls. Duval can be reached by phone at 406-261-9623 or by email at sduval@eralambros.com.
T.J. Johnson has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Kalispell office. Johnson spent 21 years in the airline industry and four years in marketing and customer Service. He is experienced in a wide variety of real estate markets. Johnson can be reached by phone at 406-212-4273 or by email at tjjohnson@eralambros.com.
Susie Wall has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Missoula office. Wall has been working for the Missoula County at the Clerk of Court office and volunteers for multiple organizations including The Five Valleys Audubon Society. Wall can be reached by phone at 406-274-0548 or by email at swall@eralambros.com.
