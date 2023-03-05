Awards

Climate Smart Missoula has received the second annual Lightship Prize in recognition of the organization's commitment to addressing the climate crisis. The $50,000 award was bestowed by the JFF Foundation, a private Midwestern organization that has focused on basic services, especially for single mothers and has recently started funding climate action. The Lightship Prize is a merit-based award, without an application process, and Climate Smart Missoula may use the one-time prize to support its work however it deems appropriate.

Mrs. Toni Hatten has been named Montana's Rural Teacher of the Year. Hatten teaches at Sunset Elementary School in Greenough and has been there for 11.5 years. Initially the sole teacher at the school, for the last six years she has been one of only two teachers.

FlyWheel Consultancy has been named winner in the "Customer First" category of HubSpot's 2022 Performance Impact Awards. HubSpot uses the award to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who meet specific criteria that contribute to their growth and the growth of their customers.

New Associates

Henry Hagood, PT, DPT, has joined he Alpine Physical Therapy team in the downtown clinic. Hagood graduated from the University of Montana with his Doctor of Physical Therapy in 2022 and joined Alpine PT in February. He describes himself as an eternal optimist who takes great joy in connecting with his clients to collaborate on a path to wellness. When Hagood is not seeing clients at Alpine, he enjoys recreating and sleeping under the stars with his family. Visit alpineptmissoula.com or call 406-549-0064 to learn more about Hagood or to schedule an appointment.

Kelli Atkins joined Missoula Aging Services as a personal care assistant in January. She is a compassionate, experienced caregiver who has worked in diverse health care settings and is known for her excellent client care as a Certified Nurse Assistant of 24 years in the state of Montana.

Emily Foxton joined the Agency in December. Prior to working at MAS, she completed her bachelor's degree in sociology at the University of Notre Dame and is currently finishing her master’s degree in social work online through the University of Oklahoma. Born and raised in central Ohio, Foxton has called Missoula home since early summer 2021. Foxton is passionate about serving those in need and is eager to make a difference in the lives of older adults in Missoula County.

Leon Hoskins joined MAS in January. He graduated from Florida A & M University in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in history and journalism. Hoskins is also a veteran of the United States Air Force and the Merchant Marines. He brings over 30 years of experience working in social services and loves being able to now serve older adults for MAS.

Ramey Meinzen was welcomed to Missoula Aging Services in December as housekeeping assistant on the In-Home Support Services team. Meinzen comes to the Agency with a background in customer service.

Mandy Petersen joined MAS in November as the falls prevention facilitator, delivering Maine Health’s evidence-based program, A Matter of Balance, to Missoula and the surrounding areas. She has over 15 years of experience in program delivery and fitness/wellness improvements for seniors. Petersen holds a degree in recreation management and is a certified personal trainer with the American Council of Exercise. She looks forward to sharing her excitement for aging well and increasing the health span of the maturing population.