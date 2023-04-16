New associates

Julie McLennan has joined Ink Reality Group. She can be reached at 406-880-0595 or julie@inkmt.com.

Sam Oliver has been appointed as the new executive director of the Missoula Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. Oliver is the first new executive director in 14 years following the retirement of Lori Davidson who held the position starting in 2008 and retired from MHA after more than 25 years of service. Before his appointment, Oliver held a senior position as project manager for Bristlecone Development, the development and construction arm of Missoula Housing Authority, for 11 years. He has over 20 years of progressive leadership experience in construction project management spanning historic, residential, and commercial rehabilitation, renovation and new construction.

Promotions

Ben Lodge of Stockman Bank has been promoted to vice president, branch manager of Missoula's Brooks Street Bank. He will assume a key leadership role while focusing on all aspects of bank operations and lending. Lodge has 10 years of banking experience, which includes commercial lending, credit analysis, mortgage lending and business development. He began working at Stockman Bank in 2018 and has been an asset to Stockman Bank as they expand in the Missoula area.

Kevin Cotner was promoted to vice president, branch manager for the Missoula Stockman Downtown Bank, 321 W. Broadway. He was previously the branch manager for the Stockman Bank on Brooks Street and will expand his leadership role in the Missoula market while focusing on all aspects of bank operations and lending. Cotner joined Stockman Bank in 2016. He earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Montana and is a recent graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado. He can be reached at 406-258-1408.