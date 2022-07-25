Getting Ahead

New Associates

Kaile Sauro, PT, DPT has joined Alpine Physical Therapy's team of physical therapists. Sauro recently graduated from the University of Montana Physical Therapy program and is a Missoula native. She spent time at Alpine when she was a pre-PT student, helping as an aide to keep clinics running smooth. Sauro is bringing her enthusiasm for treating orthopedic injuries, especially post-operative, running and climbing injuries, to Alpine Physical Therapy. Visit alpineptmissoula.com or call 406-549-0064 to schedule an appointment.

Zach Norman has joined the A&E Design Team. A&E Design is a design firm with four offices in Montana: Billings, Bozeman, Missoula and Kalispell. Norman will be an experiential graphic designer. Originally from Ohio, Norman studied at the University of Cincinnati. He brings a depth of experience to the team, having completed comprehensive design solutions for sport leagues and venues. His attention to detail and exceptional collaboration makes him a welcome addition.

Jared Schmitz has joined the A&E Design team in Missoula. Originally from Wisconsin, Schmitz graduated form the University of Maryland-College Park with dual master's degrees in architecture and historic preservation. He brings a fresh perspective to restoring and repairing the region's historic architecture and will be an asset to A&E Design's growing team.

Chris Williams, MD, has joined the Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, serving Lake and Mission County. Dr. Williams joins the hospital after several years as a general surgeon in the United States Air Force. He offers a wide range of procedures including trauma, complex laparoscopy, endoscopy, hernia repair, reflux, breast diseases and more. Dr. Williams is seeing patients now in Polson.

Recognition

Providence St. Patrick Hospital was named a Top 25 hospital in the nation for environmental excellence. As Practice Greenhealth's highest honor, this award recognizes the best of the best in health care environmental stewardship. Additionally, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson received the 2022 Practice Greenhealth Partner for Change Award.