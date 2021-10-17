Getting Ahead

New business

Promotions

Anderson ZurMuehlen (AZ), a Montana-based certified public accounting, business advisory, wealth management and technology services firm made the following promotions: Caitlin Derry, CPA, was promoted to senior manager in AZ’s Missoula location. Derry has over nine years of experience providing quality tax, accounting, and consulting services to her clients, and she serves as the Tax Business Unit advisor in the Missoula office. Derry holds a Master of Science in environmental studies from the University of Montana and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Colorado College. She has been with the firm since 2012. Iris Owen, CPA, was promoted to senior manager in AZ’s Missoula location. Owen has over 12 years of experience providing quality tax and consulting services to her clients. She specializes in nonprofit accounting and serves on the firm’s Nonprofit Specialty Team. Owen holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from the University of Montana. She has been with the firm since 2008. Amy Cristaldi, was promoted to manager in AZ’s Missoula location. Cristaldi has over 21 years of experience proving quality accounting and consulting services to her clients and serves as a member of the AZ Leverage and Accounting Solutions teams. Cristaldi holds a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance from the University of Montana and has been with the firm since 2013. William Parnell, CPA, was promoted to manager in AZ’s Missoula location. Parnell has over five years of experience providing quality attest and consulting services to his clients and serves on the Wealth Management, Insurance, and SOC & Cybersecurity Specialty Teams for the firm. Parnell holds a Bachelor of Science in administration with an emphasis in accounting and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Montana. He has been with the firm since 2016. Visit azworld.com.