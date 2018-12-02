New business
Lori Warden has opened Upward Public Relations in Missoula, a boutique public relations firm offering marketing, media relations, copywriting and web and social content services. Warden was previously a public relations account manager at PartnersCreative in Missoula and started her career at the international public relations firm Weber Shandwick in Munich, Germany. In her near two-decade career, Warden has worked with clients across numerous industries and has helped small and large businesses, agencies and nonprofits achieve their marketing and public relations goals. A full list of services can be found at upwardpr.com, and Warden may be reached at 406-360-2825 or lwarden@upwardpr.com.
Certification
Mike Newman, of Morrison-Maierle Systems' Missoula office obtained his Technical Master certification from SonicWall. SonicWall provides cybersecurity solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses and enterprises worldwide. This certification marks Newman's second high-level SonicWall credential. He is now the only certified SonicWall Technical Master in the northwest region, which consists of Washington, Oregon and Montana. Morrison-Maierle Systems provides customized IT support, consulting, cybersecurity, backup and recovery and technology management solutions in Missoula, Helena and Billings.
Elected
The Foundation for Community Health board of trustees elected the following trustees and officers at its 2018 annual meeting. First-term trustee Debbie Dantic, Relationship Specialist with Blackfoot Communications; second-term trustees Char Gatlin, retired Captain; Andrew George, attorney with George Law Firm, PLLC; and second-term trustee and first-term secretary and treasurer Holli Rankin, financial professional with Edward Jones. They serve with continuing trustees Alita Billington, SPHR, Regional Director of Branches with Horizon Credit Union; Mike Combo, CPA and Shareholder with Anderson ZurMuehlen; Larry Gianchetta, retired Dean of the University of Montana School of Business Administration; Dan Harper, retired physician; Ramona Holt, owner of Holt Heritage Museum; vice chair Tom McLaughlin, owner of Paradise Falls; and chair Susan Muralt, entrepreneur and retired RN.