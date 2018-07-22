New associates
Loklin Nord, Bailee Sjostrom, Tanner Carlson and Alex Stergios have joined Advanced Technology Group as high school consulting interns. Nord will be a junior at Sentinel High School. He is currently engaged in Sentinel High’s Computer Science Club, including Cyber Patriot, and the American Computer Science League. He is also a member of Sentinel High’s cross country and track and field teams and participates in the Missoula Youth Symphony. His work experience includes yardwork in the summers and volunteer work with Missoula Youth Track Club, Animeals, and the Sentinel High School Banana Booth at the Missoula County Fair. Sjostrom will be a junior at Sentinel High School this fall. She is currently engaged in Student Government, Cyber Patriot IX, and Varsity Letter in Speech and Debate. She is in the Tri-M Music Honor Society and was the winner of the NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing. Her work experience includes being a Spartan Ambassador at Sentinel High School, a Counselor at The Mutual Improvement Association, and formerly a crew member at Burger King. Carlson will be a junior at Loyola Sacred Heart this fall. He is currently engaged in Speech and Debate at Loyola and volunteers for Game Design after school activities to teach elementary students programming basics, creating sprites and models, and troubleshooting for computer games. He also volunteered for First Presbyterian Church leading a South Dakota Mission Trip for The Club for Boys. His work experience includes general maintenance and IT assistance for Loyola Sacred Heart. Stergios will be a junior at Loyola Sacred Heart this fall. He is currently engaged in Speech and Debate and is a member of the track and field and football teams. He also is active in his youth group at church and volunteering for the GROW program for 4th and 5th graders at the church. His work experience includes a summer position at Mackenzie River Pizza and volunteering at Missoula Food Bank to make Empower Packs.
Dan McKittrick has joined the Windermere Real Estate Company in Missoula, MT as a licensed real estate agent. McKittrick is a Great Falls native, but has spent the last 31 years living in Missoula. After receiving a degree in Business Administration from the U of M, he worked for the Mustard Seed Asian Café. He truly believes the Missoula area is the best place to live in Montana and is looking forward to assisting anyone who is buying or selling. He can be reached at 406-546-9765 or danmckittrick@windermere.com.
Stephanie Filkins has joined Missoula Aging Services (MAS) as a new Customer Service Representative. In May 2018, Filkins received her B.A. in communication studies and event management from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Additionally, she has extensive experience with community outreach, special events, and customer service. Her hobbies include various outdoor recreation activities, ceramics, cooking, and traveling.
Promotions
Carl Daenzer was promoted to Support Technician at First Call is proud to announce the promotion of Carl Daenzer to Support Technician. Daenzer joined the First Call team in November. He will work in First Call's support department to diagnose, troubleshoot, and solve IT related problems.
Elected
The Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce announced its 2018-2019 officers and board of directors. Board officers are Will Johnson, Farm Bureau Financial Services, chair; Jason Rice, Territorial Landworks, chair elect; John Horner, Opportunity Bank of Montana, past chair; Tara Halls, Mettle Strategic Marketing Solutions, vice chair; Paula Short, University of Montana; Ben Sokoloski, Market on Front, vice chair; Barb Callaghan, First Security Bank, treasurer; Ron Bender, Worden Thane P.C., legal counsel; Kim Latrielle, president/CEO. Incoming 3-year-term directors are Zachary Bashoor, Bashoor Land Management, LLC; Tara Halls, Mettle Strategic Marketing Solutions; John Horner, Opportunity Bank of Montana; Shaun Monger, Garden City Janitorial, Inc.; Denise Sherman, Case Management Caregiving; Ben Sokoloski, Market on Front. Partial term director is Susan Hay Patrick, United Way of Missoula County. Outgoing directors are Mark Hayden, Missoula Electric Co-op; Ron Hooper, Neptune Aviation; Julie Gemar Williams, JGW Consulting.
Amy Matheny, M.D., of Missoula, was elected president-elect at the 68th annual Scientific Assembly of the Montana Academy of Family Physicians, a professional society representing family practitioners through Montana. .