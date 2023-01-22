Getting Ahead

New Associates

Bailey Lodato, PT, DPT, has joined the Alpine Physical Therapy Blue Mountain Clinic team. Lodato is from Clark Fork, Idaho, and made her way to Montana when she received her doctorate in physical therapy in 2020 from the University of Montana. She is a former NCAA Division I soccer player and brings this unique perspective to helping athletes of all ages return to sport. Visit alpineptmissoula.com or call 406-251-2323 to learn more about Lodato or to schedule an appointment.

Cole Bausch, PT, DPT, has joined the Alpine Physical Therapy Downtown team. Bausch received his bachelor's degree in exercise science from the University of Montana in 2012 and his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of St. Augustine in Austin, Texas in 2020. He brings a strong knowledge of hip, knee and spine rehab as well as experience in working with clients after concussion and vestibular dysfunction. Bausch enjoys mountain biking, hunting and being with his family when he is not at the clinic. Visit alpineptmissoula.com or call 406-549-0064 to learn more about Bausch or to schedule an appointment.

Sally Henkel has joined the Zero to Five Missoula County program. She will serve as the project coordinator for Missoula Child Care Advantage. With seven years of program experience in the nonprofit sector, Henkel will oversee the pilot of MCCA, which establishes a new child care shared services network to increase the number of child care slots in Missoula, and help stabilize participating child care businesses.

Sam Duncun joins Zero to Five Missoula County as site coordinator for the 2023 Parent Leadership Training Institute, a 20-week training in leadership and democracy that increases parents' abilities to become leading advocates for children. Duncun brings to PLTI a wealth of community-based experience from their work with numerous community institutions.