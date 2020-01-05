Certification
Trent Hansen with Morrison-Maierle's Missoula office, passed his Professional Engineers exam. Hansen will be working with the Water/Wastewater Market Group. He graduated from Montana Tech in December of 2013 and has been at Morrison-Maierle since 2017.
Lukash Pruss with Morrison-Maierle passed his LEED certification exam. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is an internationally recognized green building certification system, providing third-party verification that a building or community was designed and built using strategies aimed at improving performance across all major environmental metrics. Pruss is a Montana State mechanical engineering graduate and has been at Morrison-Maierle since 2017.
Elected
Shelly Fyant, of the Arlee District, was elected chair of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Tribal Council. Newly elected members of Council include Martin Charlo of the Pablo District (treasurer), LeEllen “Ellie” Bundy McLeod of the St. Ignatius District (secretary), Michael Dolson of the Hot Springs District and James “Bing” Matt of the Arlee district. Incumbent, Anita Matt, Dixon District, was re-elected in the December general election, and voted in as vice chair. Fyant was raised in Arlee and graduated from Ronan High School. She obtained an AA degree in Liberal Arts from Haskell University and later returned to the University of Montana for a degree in business administration. McLeod had worked at the Salish Kootenai Colleges Foundation. Charlo had worked at Kicking Horse Job Corps and most recently at the CSKT Public Defenders offices. Dolson had worked as a long-time professor at SKC and James “Bing” Matt, a former Councilman, had worked 28 years at KHJC before joining Council in 2012.