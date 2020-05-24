Getting Ahead

New associates
Kira Huck has been named the new Executive Director of Foundation for Community Health, a local nonprofit engaging western Montanans in health education and support. Huck will oversee all aspects of the Foundation, including financial management, fundraising and donor stewardship, and program execution. Huck has 10 years’ experience in the Missoula nonprofit sector in the areas of program development and operations, fundraising, and community outreach, and serves on several health-focused local, state, and national task forces, councils, and boards. Huck earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana, with a dual-major in psychology and communication studies and a minor in nonprofit administration, and a master’s degree in public relations from Montana State University-Billings.
Promotions
Mark Johnson has been promoted to branch manager for Dakota Supply Group's Missoula office. In this role Johnson will be responsible for the growth and development of DSG’s Missoula business. Johnson has been with DSG in the Missoula market over 30 years, most recently as an account manager. DSG is a distributor of products and services for the electrical, plumbing, HVAC/R, utility, communications, waterworks and automation trades.
Certification
Dean French, MD, CPPS, CEO of Community Medical Center was recognized as a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS) by the Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety.
