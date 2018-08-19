New associates
Kody Downey and Madeline Heitzman have joined the sales team at Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Montana Properties. Downey can be reached at 406-531-4113, and Heitzman at 406-540-3598.
Carrie Lease and Michelle Johnson have joined EXIT Realty Missoula's team of real estate sales professionals. EXIT Realty Missoula is located at 715 Kensington Ave. Suite 13, Missoula. Johnson is well versed in the VA home loan process as well as the other real estate programs. She can be reached at 406-461-9685. Lease comes from a real estate development background and can be reached at 406-846-1983.
Bill Hohler and Raelene Petersen have joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as sales associates in the Missoula office. Hohler was a Director of Marketing for 23 years, responsible for setting up new stores, advertising, product placement, and pricing. He has worked in negotiating contracts and agreements with some of the largest food and beverage manufacturers in the world, including Hershey's, Pepsi, Nabisco, Hostess, Kraft, Frito Lay and many more. Additionally, he has organized numerous charity events to raise monies for organizations, such as United Way, Shodair Hospital, Trout Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Pheasants Forever, etc. He has extensive experience in all facets of advertising and contract negotiation. Hohler can be reached by phone at 406-880-8910 or by email at billhohler@eralambros.com. Petersen graduated from the University of Montana in 2011 as a Certified Surgical Technologist and in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in Applied Science. Over the past few years she has worked as an EMT and volunteer firefighter. Petersen can be reached by phone at 406-207-0246 or by email at raelene@eralambros.com.
Robert Foote joined Elite One Source Nutritional Services. Foote brings more than 20 years of logistical management and leadership experience; including nearly 20 years of service with the United States Marine Corps as an Operations and Logistics Chief. Most recently he helped manage Montana Rail Link out of Laurel as a Trainmaster/Road Foreman where he managed the daily operations of Western Montana’s largest rail terminal.
Shelby Clegg has joined the Windermere Real Estate Company in Missoula as a licensed real estate agent. Clegg received her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Arizona State University. She has previous experience as a licensed real estate agent and can be reached 406-541-6550.
Raequel Roberts has joined the staff of PartnersCreative as a public relations strategist. In this role, Roberts plans and executes public relations campaigns for the Missoula-based full-service marketing and communications agency. Roberts has a deep background in journalism, media relations and marketing, having served as a reporter/editor for two major-metro daily newspapers and as vice president for Houston’s transit authority.
Certification
Drew Rieker, a CPA valuation expert with JCCS PC located in Missoula, has been awarded the Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV) Credential by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The ABV Credential, established in 1998 by the AICPA, is granted to qualified CPAs with considerable professional experience in business valuation.