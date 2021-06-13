Getting Ahead

New associates

Sandy Sanford joined the Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors as Team Manager. Sanford has experience as a loan officer, realtor, commercial property manager, and operations expert. Her work has taken her across the U.S., managing dozens of commercial properties and building up real estate companies.

Davy Williams has been appointed Unit Director for the motion picture "Eye For Eye" being produced by Wolfpack Productions and headed by L.J.Martin and David Mirisch, being filmed in and around Missoula. Williams has worked in various phases of the entertainment industry as an actor, scriptwriter and associate producer.

Promotions

Rhonda Marks and Cory Quincy were promoted to Teller Supervisors for the Stockman Bank Missoula market. Their responsibilities include supervising the teller staff at their respective banks, maintaining and developing customer relationships, assisting customers with their financial needs and ensuring quality customer service. Marks will supervise the teller staff at the Brooks Street branch. She began working at Stockman Bank in 2015 and is active in the community serving as a volunteer for Red Cross, the Ronald McDonald House, and Fresh Life’s Rock this City program. Quincy will supervise the teller staff at the Reserve Street branch. He began working for Stockman Bank in 2019 and is a volunteer for the Montana Food Bank Network.