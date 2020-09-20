Getting ahead

New associates

Staffing changes

Stockman Bank announced the following staffing changes: Kelly Stengem has been appointed customer service rep supervisor for Stockman Bank’s newest location at 3301 Great Northern Ave. Stengem has over 13 years of financial experience including project oversight, account management, financial advising, and accounting. She can be reached at 258-1421. Cristy Wilson has been promoted to downtown customer service rep supervisor at the 321 W. Broadway location. Wilson has over nine years of experience in the banking industry and has been with Stockman Bank for more than four years. She can be reached at 258-1432. Jamie Thompson has been promoted to customer service rep supervisor for the Brooks Street location of Stockman Bank. Thompson joined the Missoula Stockman Bank in 2019 after transferring from the bank’s Miles City location. She has been with Stockman Bank for eight years. She can be reached at 258-1394.