Getting Ahead

Promotion

Brandon Dwyer has been promoted to vice president, branch manager for the new Missoula Reserve Street Stockman Bank. He will assume a key leadership role in the start-up and growth of this new Stockman Bank while focusing on all aspects of bank operations and lending. Dwyer brings over 12 years of banking experience to the position. He graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in management and marketing. He is actively involved in Trout Unlimited, serving as the current WestSlope Chapter vice president and serves as a board member for the Grizzly Scholarship Association. His office will be located at 3301 Great Northern Ave. and he can be reached at 258-1418.