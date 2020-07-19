Getting Ahead

Promotion
Brandon Dwyer has been promoted to vice president, branch manager for the new Missoula Reserve Street Stockman Bank. He will assume a key leadership role in the start-up and growth of this new Stockman Bank while focusing on all aspects of bank operations and lending. Dwyer brings over 12 years of banking experience to the position. He graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in management and marketing. He is actively involved in Trout Unlimited, serving as the current WestSlope Chapter vice president and serves as a board member for the Grizzly Scholarship Association. His office will be located at 3301 Great Northern Ave. and he can be reached at 258-1418.
Certification
Matt Mellott, principal of Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors, received an endorsement from the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR). Mellott is one of five SIOR designees in the state of Montana and the only SIOR designee in Missoula.
The following early childhood programs have recently received a STAR 2: ASUM Children’s Learning Center, Director Vicki Olson; Little Monsters Childcare, Director Brandi Ortega; YMCA Early Preschool, Director Margie Dewing. New STAR 1 program: YMCA Preschool, Director Margie Dewing. Montana’s STARS to Quality program helps guide and support child care facilities on a path to continuous quality improvement. Participating programs apply for STAR levels 1-5. Specific staff training and program assessments are required to achieve each level.
