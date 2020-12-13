 Skip to main content
Getting Ahead

New associates

Melissa Mooney, broker, GRI, has joined Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty. Mooney began her career in real estate in 2011 and had a previous career in advertising. She and and her husband are also the owner-proprietors of The Keep Restaurant, The Highlands Golf Club, and their most recent endeavor, 1889, a classic steakhouse. She is also continually active in the Missoula Organization of REALTORS® having served on the board of MOR from 2014 through 2019, was elected board president in 2018, and awarded REALTOR® of the Year in 2019. She currently holds a seat as a state director for the Montana Association of Realtors. Mooney can be reached at 406-531-5440 or mmooney@glaciersir.com.

Licensure

Capital Family Mortgage announced that Brad Hoshor has passed and is now a Licensed Mortgage Originator. 549-1940, brad@capitalfamily.com, capitalfamily.com

Mooney

Hoshor

