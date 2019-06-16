New business
Will Ballew opened his own firm, Ballew Legal. Ballew has practiced law for more than 35 years handling a variety of litigation matters including personal injury, products liability, construction defects, medical negligence, workers’ compensation, and insurance law. He has practiced in Montana since 2004, first as a shareholder with the law firm of Datsopoulos, MacDonald & Lind, and then with the Spoon Gordon Ballew firm. Prior to that he was a senior shareholder with the El Paso, Texas, firm of Scott & Hulse. Ballew graduated from Williams College in 1980, and from the University of Houston Bates School of Law in 1984, where he was a Research Editor on the Law Review. Ballew is a member of the Montana Bar Association, Western Montana Bar Association, Montana Defense Trial Lawyers, and the American Bar Association. He is admitted to practice in all Montana state and federal courts. He is also admitted to practice law in Texas and New Mexico. You can reach him at BallewLegal.com.
New associates
Erin Helm has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Missoula office. Helm attended the University of Montana and has lived in Missoula for the last 18 years. She comes to ERA Lambros with a B.A. in Communication Studies, a M.A. in International Policy, and a background as an Officer in the United States Army. She has professional experience working with local nonprofits, local and state government, and the University system. She and her husband have been investing in real estate since 2012 and have experience managing traditional and short-term/vacation rentals. Helm can be reached by phone at 757-775-6546 or by email at erinhelm@eralambros.com.
Caroline McCauley has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Missoula office. Prior to joining ERA Lambros, McCauley was a real estate developer and investor for 10 years. Her investing experience has provided her with an understanding of the local real estate market. McCauley can be reached by phone at 406-303-0718 or by email at caroline@eralambros.com.
Janice Erickson has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Kalispell office. After attending business school in Spokane, Wash., Erickson spent 10 years in Columbia Falls where she owned her own business. She obtained her real estate license in 2003. Together with her business partner, Dana Van Den Heuvel, she works with both home buyers and sellers. As a team, they bring a wide depth of knowledge and professionalism with negotiations, contracts, competitive analysis, real estate valuation, and marketing. Erickson can be reached by phone at 406-210-5079 or by email at jerickson@eralambros.com.
Shelli Fortune has accepted the position of In-Home Care Services Manager with Missoula Aging Services (MAS). Fortune has worked at MAS for eight years in a variety of roles. Most recently, she was the Care Coordinator and Supervisor of the Veteran Directed Care (VDC) Program. In her new role, she will be providing the management and oversight of the VDC, Care Transitions and Respite/Homemaking programs. Fortune earned her master's in social work from Walla Walla University. She also worked in the State of Washington for two years.
Dr. Christine White Deeble now practices at the recently opened Natural Health and Wellness Clinic. Her clinical focus is complex cases, which may include chronic infections, gastrointestinal disorders and hormone assessment and balancing. She also has a special interest in postpartum mood disorders. She has practiced in Montana since 2002, when she founded Black Bear Naturopathic Clinic. She is a graduate of the National University of Natural Medicine, where she also completed a residency. She is accepting new patients and can be reached at 406-317-1965.