New associates
OB/GYN physician, Dr. Paul Baumgartner, has joined Community Physician Group — OB/GYN. Dr. Baumgartner grew up in Missoula and is following his father’s, Tom Baumgartner, footsteps as a OB/GYN at Community Medical Center. Dr. Baumgartner received a master’s of public health degree from the University of Montana in Missoula, medical doctor from the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno, Nevada, and residency from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. Phone 327-4640.