Getting Ahead

Appointments

Majors Monica and Robert Covert have been appointed two new officers at the Missoula Corps. This Salvation Army corps provides homelessness individuals access to hygiene center that includes laundry facilities. Major Monica grew up attending Salvation Army youth camps and knew she wanted to become a Salvation Army Officer. Major Robert is a sixth-generation salvationist and a fifth-generation officer. They are excited to be in and serve in the state of Montana.

New associates

Mitch Gavin has joined the A&E Design firm, Missoula office. Gavin will serve as construction project manager. Gavin earned a bachelor's degree in physics from the College of Wooster and a master's degree in civil engineering from the University of Minnesota. He is a certified Professional Engineer in the state of Montana and his well-rounded skillset includes experience in both construction management and structural engineering. He will assist the firm in serving clients across the Northwest from their four offices in Montana, Seattle and Washington.