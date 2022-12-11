Getting Ahead

New associates

Pete Mahood has joined the A&E Design team as a Construction Project Manager. His background in architecture, construction and project management will support his work. Mahood is from Warren, Pennsylvania and has earned his Associate of Specialized Technology degree from Pennsylvania’s Triangle Institute of Technology. He will be located in the Kalispell office.

Promotions

Amber Bushnell has been promoted to the position of associate creative director at PartnersCreative. In her expanded role, Bushnell provides art direction and design for print and digital projects from concept to completion, and actively assists in guiding the agency’s team of freelance and staff designers.

Bushnell joined the Missoula-based full-service marketing and communications agency in 2016. She previously worked as a media arts adjunct online instructor for the University of Montana.