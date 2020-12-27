Getting Ahead

New associates

Frank DiNenna has joined International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) as a new Local Coordinator. He will be working with families and schools in Missoula and in the surrounding area and is currently looking for families that would like to host for the school year of 2021. Exchange students live as a member of the host family. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover personal expenses. Phone 406-260-7869, email fdinenna@icesusa.org or visit icesusa.org.

Megan Hill Sundy has joined The Alzheimer's Association as the Project Manager for a 2-year rural outreach initiative funded by a private foundation. This project will expand the reach of the Alzheimer's Association chapters in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico. Call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.

Expansion

Sapphire Physical Therapy announced the expansion of its custom foot orthotic services. John Fiore, PT has taken over the customer base of Montana Pedorthics LLC as Marvin Walchuk has retired. Fiore will be serving Western Montana from the Missoula location. Past, present and new customers who were previously treated by Walchuk will be accepted. Sapphire Physical Therapy uses the same Amfit digital scanning and on-site milling technology. Fiore has 27 years of experience as a physical therapist and 20 years of orthotic experience. Visit sapphirephysicaltherapy.com or call 406-549-5283.

