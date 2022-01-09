 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Kiwanis Club of Missoula installed the following new offices: Julie Kieckbusch Jones, president; Mike Moore, president elect; Lisa Mecklenberg Jackson, vice president; Brittani Edwards, secretary and Gary Hughes, treasurer. In addition, the following members will serve on the club’s board of directors: Ray Curtis, Keith Dowling, Sharon Gordon, Michelle McCue, Tony Mangan, Dick Samson, Deb Schock and Bobby Smith. The immediate past president of Sentinel Kiwanis is Dori Brownlow, who will continue to serve on the club board for the next year. Visit sentinelkiwanis.org.

+5 
getting ahead stockimage
+5 
Kieckbusch Jones

Kieckbusch Jones
+5 
Moore

Moore
+5 
Mecklenberg Jackson

Mecklenberg Jackson
+5 
Edwards

Edwards
+5 
Hughes

Hughes
