Promotions

Levi Thane, architect in the Missoula A&E Design office, has been promoted to the level of Associate. Thane joined the team in 2018 and has served in all design capacities, from initial planning and programming through completed construction. He has earned a reputation for finding elegant solutions to complex problems while delivering projects on time and within budget, and he serves on the Missoula Design Review Board and is a member of Rotary Club of Missoula. He is a role model for others within the firm, contribution to A&E Design's long-term goals through leadership, design skills and professional ambitions.