New associates
Tiffany Brown has joined Community Medical Center’s Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation team as an occupational therapist specializing in adult therapy with an interest in neurological rehabilitation. She received her undergraduate and master’s degrees in Occupational Therapy from Milligan College in Milligan College, Tennessee. Brown has a broad range of experience from acute medical services to skilled nursing and outpatient therapy. For appointments call 406-327-4050.
Amy Wiersum has joined the staff of PartnersCreative as digital project manager. In this role, Wiersum plans and directs digital assignments for the Missoula-based full-service marketing and communications agency. Weirsum has extensive experience in graphic design, web production and scrum management. Prior to joining the agency, Weirsum worked in marketing and project management for AAA in Helena and for Montana’s online service contractor.
Stephen Borsum has joined PartnersCreative as a media coordinator. In this role, Borsum evaluates media opportunities for agency clients, as well as trafficking paid media to vendors and creating campaign reports. Prior to joining the Missoula-based full-service marketing and communications agency, Borsum worked as a client marketing and communications manager for GeoFli. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with a major in marketing, from the University of Montana.
Shanti Johnson has joined PartnersCreative as an assistant account manager. In this role, Johnson orchestrates the delivery of client projects to make sure they are delivered on time, on budget and on strategy. Prior to joining the Missoula-based full-service marketing and communications agency, Johnson served as project manager at the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center at the University of Montana. Johnson earned a M.A. in environmental science and natural resource journalism from the University of Montana.
Molly Nelson joined Anderson ZurMuehlen as a financial planning consultant for their wealth management division and firm affiliate, HK Financial Services. In collaboration with a client’s CPA, Nelson provides integrated planning and investment strategies for growing and protecting clients’ wealth. She designs personalized wealth management solutions by integrating estate planning, risk management and retirement planning based on each client’s unique objectives and priorities. Nelson holds a Certified Financial Planner designation, Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designation, is a certified Charted Mutual Fund Counselor and holds her FINRA Series 6, 7, 63 and 66 securities licenses. Nelson has a bachelor of science degree from the University of Oregon. She currently serves as a Board of Director for A Carousel for Missoula.
Dylan Barringer has joined the Montana based accounting firm of JCCS, P.C. Barringer graduated from the University of Montana with a Master of Accountancy in 2018, and BS-Accounting in 2017. His primary focus at JCCS is audit and he works in the Missoula office. Barringer can be reached at 406-549-4148 or dylan.barringer@jccscpa.com.
Certification
The following graduated from the Montana Sheet Metal Workers State JATC: Cole Clevenger and Dylan Voeller, Air Controls, Bozeman; Ryan Wystub, Josh Cox and Christopher Lowman, NORPAC, Billings; Alex Harmon, Midwest Heating & Cooling, Billings; Williams Hayes, Apollo Mechanical, Missoula; Angelo Mota, Central Heating & Air Conditioning, Billings; Colter Steward and Brandon Toren, Tri-County Mechanical, Helena. These individuals completed a four-year/6,400 hour registered apprenticeship program and will receive journeyman certification in the Sheet Metal Industry from Montana Department of Labor & Industry.