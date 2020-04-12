Getting Ahead

New associates

Jen Hickes has joined Missoula Aging Services as the new Marketing Coordinator. Hickes has a background in fine arts and marketing with a degree in Printmaking from Montana State University. For more than a decade, she’s managed sales, marketing and production for L.A. Design and Pirnie Art. Additionally she’s served on the Lolo School Board for several years.

Rosie Ayers has joined United Way of Missoula County as Project Tomorrow Montana coordinator. The new position will help expand the capacity of Project Tomorrow Montana, Missoula County’s public-private partnership focused on preventing suicide through education, outreach, awareness, training, and networking. Prior to joining United Way, Ayers worked for several years as an arts educator, theatre actor and director. She earned a master’s degree in integrated arts, and a bachelor’s degree in acting and directing, both from the University of Montana.