New associates
Halie Mullins has recently joined Stockman Bank as a new account representative for the Missoula market. Her responsibilities include assisting customers with their accounts and customer service needs. Mullins brings over two years of banking experience to the position, which includes account management and administrative support. Her past experience will help Stockman Bank continue to provide exceptional service to customers and better assist the Missoula area. She is located at 321 W. Broadway and can be reached at 406-258-1414.
Otis Mitchell has recently joined Stockman Bank as a consumer lender for Stockman Bank Missoula. He will assist clients with their financial needs specifically in the areas of installment and home equity loans, personal lines of credit and new accounts. Mitchell brings extensive knowledge in banking and customer service to the position having previously served as a personal banker for a national bank. Mitchell earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Montana State University. He can be reached at 406-258-1447 and, in October, his office will be located in the new branch at 3615 Brooks St.
Cotner Law, PLLC announces that James D. McAlister has joined David B. Cotner and Kyle C. Ryan as an associate attorney. Jamie’s practice of almost 30 years focuses on complex litigation, business transactions and estate planning. He is admitted to practice in Montana, Arizona and New Mexico. Jamie and Laurie, a CPA, have raised four children. His daughter Jessica is currently a catcher on the Griz softball team.
CTA | Cushing Terrell, an award-winning architecture, engineering, and interior design firm, is proud to announce that Randy Rupert, AIA, regional director of business development, has been promoted to associate. He is based in the firm’s Missoula office. Rupert has worked at CTA | Cushing for 13 years. He is responsible for business development for the firm’s national and regional efforts.
Officers elected
Find Your Voice Toastmasters at the University of Montana recently elected officers for the 2019-2020 year. Rozlyn Haley, president; Marilyn Lemaich, vice president of Education; Sam Richter, vice president of Membership; Susan Hansen, vice president of Public Relations; Walker Lamb, Secretary; Suzanne Purdum, Treasurer; Kristine Csorosz, Sergeant at Arms. They hold weekly meetings on Mondays at noon in the University Center (UC) third floor on campus. Visitors welcome. For more information call 406-544-2575 or visit https://uofm.toastmastersclubs.org.