Getting Ahead

City Club Missoula has elected officers and trustees for 2021. Brett Rosenberg , founder of Treeline Strategy, LLC, chair, succeeding Susan Hay Patrick , chief executive officer of United Way of Missoula County; Gwen Lankford , president and owner of Sapphire Strategies, Inc., vice chair; Dave Peppenger , financial advisor with S.G. Long Financial, secretary; and Robert Giblin , director of finance and administration for the Downtown Missoula Partnership, treasurer. Rosenberg, Patrick, Lankford, Peppenger and Giblin constitute the City Club Executive Committee. Julie Maloney , senior account manager with Morrison-Maierle Systems, was elected chair of the Forum Committee. Other trustees are Peggy Kuhr , educator and former University of Montana administrator and journalist; Heidi Starrett , account executive, Missoula Broadcasting Company; and Lesley Von Eschen , chief executive officer of Cost Care, PLLC. Outgoing trustee Eran Pehan , director of community planning, development, and innovation for the city of Missoula, was thanked for her service. Visit cityclubmissoula.com .

Recognition

The following were honored as Downtown Award winners for 2020. Eric Legvold, director of Impact for United Way of Missoula County, was awarded the Dan Cederberg Downtowner of the Year Award for his service to the community during the COVID crisis. The Missoula PaddleHeads, under the direction of new owners Peter and Susan Crampton-Davis, were named the Downtown Business of the Year. Despite cancellation of baseball for the year, the PaddleHeads created new opportunities for Missoulians to enjoy all the things they love at the ballpark, including movies, yoga, trivia nights, golf, and even a river cleanup, where they collected more than 1,000 pounds of garbage. Nathan McLeod, design development specialist for Missoula Parks & Recreation, was named the Downtown Employee of the Year. As the lead staff member for the North Riverside Parks & Trails Plan, McLeod led the planning process that resulted in a fabulous plan that was unanimously adopted by 10 different organizations. Geoff Badenoch was named the Downtown Volunteer of the Year. The former director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency has stayed active in all things Downtown and recently completed a six-year term on the Missoula Downtown Foundation Board of Directors. He volunteered to create and bury a time capsule in the new Missoula Public Library and served as a volunteer for the Missoula County Elections office and the Festival of Trees. Tom Snyder, owner of Five on Black, was recognized as the MDA Committee Member of the Year for his service to the Downtown Advocacy Committee and his contributions to the Revive Missoula Bars & Restaurants (RMBR) alliance. Ashley Larkin of First Montana Bank was named the MDA Board Member of the Year for her contributions as the vice president of Marketing & Events.