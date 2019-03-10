New associates
Ted Livingston has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Missoula office. Livingston has bought, sold and leased personal properties in four different states and eight contrasting cities. He has a background in digital and social media marketing. He can be reached at 406-544-4825 or via email at ted@eralambros.com.
Adam Ehli has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Hamilton office. Ehli attended the University of Montana studying business management and marketing. He is a local Montana REALTOR® working with buyers and sellers of residential, land, multi-family and development property in the Bitterroot Valley, Missoula and surrounding areas. He can be reached at 406-370-7762 or via email at adamehli@eralambros.com.
Elected
The Missoula Midtown Association elected its 2019 board of directors at the annual meeting. Board of directors are: Mark Bellon, Territorial-Landworks, Inc., president; Grace McKoy, Anderson Zurmuehlen, treasurer; Tyrell McPherson, Territorial-Landworks Inc., secretary; Tim Winger, Southgate Mall; Debbie Williams, Trempers Shopping Center; Tara Halls, Mettle Strategic Marketing Solutions; Tyson Peissig, WCP Solutions; Emily Brock, Missoula Fairgrounds; Lauren Hutchison, First Security Bank of Missoula; Sandy Bollom, Farmers State Bank; Boone Jensen, First Interstate Bank. The Missoula Midtown Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion, enhancement and accessibility of the midtown area as it relates to businesses, residents and the community. Its goals are to provide resources and information related to the success and growth of a healthy business community and to enhance the quality of life and quality of place for visitors and residents alike. Information can be found on the association website, missoulamidtown.com.