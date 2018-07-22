Joe Goertzen builds roughly 1,000 leather bags a year on average, and the founder of Goertzen Adventure Equipment is celebrating 10 years in operation this year.
"I always say that this town wanted me to succeed as much as I did," Goertzen said.
In Missoula, his business has grown in a decade, and he attributes the growth partly to keeping classic designs on the shelf, albeit with a little tweaking, and ditching the ideas that didn't take off despite his enthusiasm for them.
"You have to go with what sells," Goertzen said. "There are certain items that I thought were genius, and no one ever bought them. You have to phase those out."
Early on, the business owner worked out of a basement by himself. Now, he's operating in a retail space at 707 Ronan St. with one employee. He's grown from being the person who designs and builds the handmade bags to also being the one refining manufacturing and revamping shipping and managing retail.
"I didn't go to school for business at all. It just became a necessity," Goertzen said.
These days, Goertzen ships all over the world, recently to England and Japan, but he's still popular at home, and the region is still demanding his products. Generally, he offers a line of finely crafted leather bags and a line of fly fishing equipment.
"My stronghold is still the Northwest: Washington and Oregon, California, Montana, Idaho, Alaska," he said.
When Goertzen invited Facebook fans to a party to commemorate his 10 years in business, Marisa Wright was among the people who congratulated him. Online, she described his bags as "amazing" and said she was getting compliments about his handiwork all the way in New Zealand.
"Knowing I was moving and wanting to bring a little bit of Montana with me, I actually bought two (bags)," Wright said in a Facebook message. "(I bought) the field guide bag for every day and the tote bag for business. They (at Goertzen) were even happy to take the two small straps off the tote and put on one longer classic strap with the buckle right there in the shop."
Although Goertzen ships far away and most orders come through his website, he plans to keep selling in person downtown when it's market season and appearing at trade shows. Sometimes at the market, one family member will buy a bag and other family members follow suit, he said. Either way, being able to interact with customers in person allows him to do market research on his bags.
"I can watch real people walk up and look at all of them and see which ones they grab each time," Goertzen said.
On any given day, Goertzen will make three to six bags, depending on whether he has to take time to fix tools, or take advantage of a powder day at Snowbowl. In case of the latter, he'll put a sign on the door — his customers don't seem to mind the retailer embraces the Montana lifestyle.
In the beginning, his business grew steeply, but it would also come to a complete stop when the owner and sole employee would go on vacation. These days, growth is more steady, and Goertzen is no longer "slave driving alone." He has one main employee and a full retail shop, and he's ready to add staff.
"I like my growth. I'm at a next hurdle," he said.
He's pleased to be based in Missoula and hire Missoulians, and he plans to remain a permanent part of the community that's supported the hobby-turned-business. Although it's grown more expensive to buy, he's still a fan of using leather to create bags.
"People seem to like it, and it lasts a long, long time," Goertzen said. "They last so long, I see bags that I've had out for 10 years now. Those people may never buy another bag."