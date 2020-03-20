Grocers, delivery services scramble to hire thousands of workers to help with a crush of business driven by the coronavirus

"For companies that are not set up for this model, they will have to learn how to transition quickly," Chernev said.

Another challenge businesses face is training, Chernev said. Employers will have a short window to hire and train new employees before they have to start working.

The companies that are hiring also won't have enough openings to absorb all the individuals who have been furloughed or seen their hours cut in another industry, said Andy Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a Chicago-based employment consultancy firm.

"Job loss outweighs demand. ... People are looking for where there are openings now, like convenience stores, grocery stores and in health care. And you will start to see those few jobs become competitive," Challenger said.

In fact, tens of thousands of Illinoisans have already applied for unemployment benefits as workplaces shutdown or minimize operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's Department of Employment Security said more than 64,000 residents submitted unemployment claims to the state from Monday through Wednesday of this week.