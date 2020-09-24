7 Key Retirement Dates You Don’t Want to Miss

Setting out on the road to retirement? Based on your age, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management highlights the key factors to be aware of that could potentially help you maximize your income, minimize your taxes and avoid penalties along the way.
Years before many people retire, key dates and deadlines pop up: things like being able to make catch-up contributions to your 401(k) and IRA starting at age 50 (and reduce taxable income) and signing up for Medicare Part A at age 65 (usually at no cost to you), even if you are still working.
If you are not aware of them, they are easy to miss. “The decisions you make during pre- and post-retirement years can be important in determining how much money will be available during retirement, so it is important to understand these key dates and their implications,” says Debra Greenberg, director, Personal Retirement Strategy and Solutions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. It is also a good idea to check in with your financial advisor and tax advisors regularly in the years leading up to retirement to assess your progress towards your goals, she adds.
Here is what you should know — and when you should know it — as you navigate the road to retirement readiness.
Age 50: Play catch-up You are now eligible to make “catchup” contributions to 401(k)s and other employer- sponsored retirement plans, as well as to IRAs. In 2020, that means you can stash away an extra $6,500 per year in your 401(k) and an extra $1,000 per year in an IRA or Roth IRA, and reduce your taxable income at the same time.
Age 59½: You can say goodbye to early withdrawal penalties Once you reach age 59½, withdrawals from employer-sponsored retirement plans and IRAs are no longer subject to the 10% early withdrawal federal tax — though you still may owe regular income tax on the distributions. Greenberg suggests that it is generally better to keep your tax-advantaged retirement savings or investments intact so you do not sacrifice potential growth.
Age 62: You can claim Social Security now — or later Age 62 is the minimum age at which you can choose to begin receiving Social Security benefits. Keep in mind that for each year you postpone taking this benefit (until age 70), your monthly check will be larger.
Age 65: You can apply for Medicare If you are already receiving Social Security, you are automatically enrolled in both arts A and B of Medicare. But if you are not yet receiving Social Security, you will need to apply for Medicare during one of the designated annual enrollment periods. Your initial enrollment period lasts for seven months, beginning three months before the month in which you turn 65. If you are not currently receiving coverage through an employer, missing your enrollment date may mean penalties or even higher premiums for the rest of your life.
Age 66: You have reached full retirement age If you were born between 1943 and 1954, age 66 is your “full retirement age” for Social Security. That is the age at which you may first become entitled to full or unreduced retirement benefits. For those born after 1954, full retirement age will increase by two months every year until the current maximum of age 67, for those born in 1960 and later.
Age 70: Claim your maximum benefit If you have waited until your 70th birthday to begin taking Social Security, you will now get the biggest possible monthly benefit, which may be as much as 76% more than if uou had started receiving payments at age 62. Any further delay in claiming will not increase the size of your check.
Age 71: You must begin taking RMDs When you reach age 72, you must begin taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) from traditional 01(k)s, Roth 401(k)s or traditional IRAs. RMD amounts are calculated as a percentage of your account balances and are based on your life expectancy. If you don’t take the full amount of these annual distributions within the required time frame, you’ll incur a significant additional federal tax of 50% of the difference between what you received and the required amount you should have withdrawn. Be sure to speak with your tax advisor about requirements that may be specific to your situation — and to your financial advisor about how to align these key dates with your retirement income strategy. Following these guidelines could help you potentially minimize your taxes, maximize your income and steer clear of penalties along the way.
For more information, contact Merrill Senior Consultant Kimberly Roth in the Missoula, Montana office at 406.829.2467 or kimberly_roth@ml.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.