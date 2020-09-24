7 Key Retirement Dates You Don’t Want to Miss

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Setting out on the road to retirement? Based on your age, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management highlights the key factors to be aware of that could potentially help you maximize your income, minimize your taxes and avoid penalties along the way.

Years before many people retire, key dates and deadlines pop up: things like being able to make catch-up contributions to your 401(k) and IRA starting at age 50 (and reduce taxable income) and signing up for Medicare Part A at age 65 (usually at no cost to you), even if you are still working.

If you are not aware of them, they are easy to miss. “The decisions you make during pre- and post-retirement years can be important in determining how much money will be available during retirement, so it is important to understand these key dates and their implications,” says Debra Greenberg, director, Personal Retirement Strategy and Solutions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. It is also a good idea to check in with your financial advisor and tax advisors regularly in the years leading up to retirement to assess your progress towards your goals, she adds.

Here is what you should know — and when you should know it — as you navigate the road to retirement readiness.