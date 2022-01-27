It’s time to recognize Missoula’s rising stars

Do you know a young professional who is elevating Missoula?

Of course you do. And it’s time to give those individuals the recognition they have earned and deserved. In 2022 the Missoulian and Blackfoot Communications will be recognizing 10 rising stars.

As Missoula and western Montana work to emerge stronger than ever from this stubborn pandemic, young professionals in our communities are helping lead the way. These young leaders are finding better ways to do business and are lending a hand in their communities, helping their towns thrive despite the pandemic. They are risk takers, dream chasers and game changers.

We are looking for young professionals who have achieved in our communities in the private sector, nonprofits, public sector and as entrepreneurs blazing their own paths. They may excel in the meeting room, classroom, tap room or find their niche in the open outdoors.

• Who’s Eligible? Any young leader in western Montana, age 18 to 39 as of April 30, 2022. Nominees are accepted from Missoula, Flathead, Granite, Lake, Mineral, Powell, Ravalli and Sanders counties.

• What criteria will be considered? You can nominate anyone who is a trailblazer in his or her profession or schooling, gives back to their community in special ways, exhibits leadership qualities and serves as a role model for their town.

• Who will pick the winners? The Missoulian and Blackfoot Communications will assemble a panel of judges of western Montana community leaders to review all nominations and to pick the winners based on their professional successes, leadership and community contributions.

• How will the winners be recognized? Each winner will be featured in the April edition of Missoula Business and honored at a special awards event.

You can nominate an employee, a colleague, relative or friend—you can even nominate yourself (the nominator isn't made public). There is no entry fee and no limit to how many entries each firm or person can submit.

