Report: Montana's tribal economies face unique virus-related hurdles

Julie Burckhard owns and operates the Old Timer Café in St. Ignatius with her husband. She can attest to the hard toll the virus has taken on business.

“I would say I lost a fourth of my income for the year,” she said. “The thing of it is, summer is the time when we build up the bank to make it through the winter months. So now is not the time it’s hurting me. It’s going to hurt me the most in the winter when I don’t have any money to pay the bills.”

She lost the business of large tour buses that usually stop to eat there and she also lost employees due to the closure.

Burckhard said she’s “not in a big rush” to hire anyone right now because of the uncertainty.

“I lost half of the night crew,” she said. “They all decided they don’t want to work nights and they made too much money on unemployment. All my teenagers already left, so that left just me with two employees. So my husband and I decided to run it ourselves.”