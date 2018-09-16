Laci and Mark Rathbun

Ages: Laci: 30, Mark: 32

Hometown: each, Missoula

Position: co-owners, Donation Warehouse

If you didn’t have this job, what would you do instead?

Laci: I would have either been an accountant or an attorney. I'm a CASA (court-appointed special advocate) volunteer so I already volunteer for dependency and neglect cases, so I would try to make a living out of that or I would work for CASA, probably. I would still be involved in child abuse, whether it's prevention or whatnot. Or accounting. Because I am on the board for our son's preschool and I do all their bookkeeping.

Mark: I don't know what I would be doing. I wouldn't mind repairing appliances. I do enjoy that and have fun fixing and repairing things.

What’s your fave activity outside of work?

Mark: We do a lot of camping in the summertime. I do a lot of snowmobiling in the winter time.

Laci: We've got big dogs and a lot of motor sports in our family.