Lack of childcare leads to workforce shortage in Montana

Couple this with an aging population — Montana is the oldest state in the West — and there has been an 8 percentage point decline in the labor force participation rate since 2020. It's now about 62%, about the same as the national average.

Global supply chain issues persist. According to a survey conducted for World Trade Center Montana by the BBER, the most frequently cited impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on responding firms was delayed or prevented incoming transport of components or supplies. And the 2021 BBER survey of manufacturing firms in Montana finds employment and supply chain issues were the two primary concerns for the state’s manufacturers. The causes of bottlenecks in the global supply chain are well-documented and can be distilled down to Covid-related production cuts and transportation shortages. The cost of a shipping container has risen 2-3 fold since the end of 2020.