Here’s a look at business news around western Montana:
Meadowsweet Herbs, a local Missoula apothecary-style business at 180 S. 3rd St. W near the Hip Strip, recently changed ownership. The new owner, Kelly Needs, is a graduate herbalist trained at the East/West School of Herbology under Michael and Leslie Tierra. Kelly said in an email that she’s “excited to continue the traditions of high-quality customer service, herbal education, and the employment of local herbalists that have been the core values of the store since the beginning.”
The Green Path Herb School operates out of the top story of the building. Needs is a longtime employee, and took over in December of last year. The business is in its 22nd year.
Needs said she plans to explore and develop the wholesale department, website sales and offer more classes to the public.
“Cultivating more practitioner relationships and community collaborations is also in the works,” she said.
A new artist workshop, apothecary, textile and home décor shop called APORTA will be opening at 117 W. Front Street downtown with a celebration on July 26.
Owner Noelle Sharp said the store will offer weaving and knitting classes as well as other art workshops.
“I started my business in Chicago as a textile manufacturing accessories company,” she explained. “I’ve been teaching workshops for at least seven years. We’ll have curated objects, accessories, home décor items and of course weaving/knitting workshops. We’ll have local artists and makers and energy workers and healers there to teach different workshops.”
There’ll be two big wooden floor looms inside, she added.
Two downtown Missoula coffee shops closed recently. Kulture Kava Lounge at 420 N. Higgins shut its doors this spring, while ZooTown Brew at 121 W. Broadway closed on June 29.
Other moderately recent downtown closures include Einstein Bros. Bagels at 150 W. Broadway and Babak’s Bakery and Deli Mart at 134 W. Broadway.