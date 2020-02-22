Business Buzz: Draught Works seltzer; local credit unions announce news

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Draught Works brewery in Missoula has announced it is releasing canned hard seltzer called Water Works.

"It’s no secret, Montana beer drinkers are drinking hard seltzer, and LOTS of it," the company wrote in a social media post. "True to our roots, and dedicated to each and every one of you, our loyal loving customers, Draught Works is diving head first into the hard seltzer game."

The first flavors are Mountain Berry and Tropical Express and will be out in early March.

Big Sky Brewery in Missoula also has a line of hard seltzers.

"As proud Montanans, born and bred, it is absolutely paramount to meet our customers' demands with high quality beverage options crafted close to home," the Draught Works post read. "With the hard work and dedication of our exceptionally talented team, we are over the moon to be able to pursue and offer this new product without ever undercutting our beer production and innovation whatsoever."

The Downtown Business Improvement District of Missoula has been renewed for another 10 years, according to a press release from the Downtown Missoula Partnership.