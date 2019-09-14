Here's a look at some business news in the Missoula area:
A tentative purchase agreement for the historic Holland Lake Lodge north of Missoula fell through last winter, so it’s back on the market.
Charlotte Durham, the broker/owner of Charlotte and Co. in Bozeman, is the listing agent of the 10-acre site in the Swan Valley. The Missoulian reported last February that a local tech executive was under contract to buy the property and make improvements.
“It was under contract, but at the very last minute the other partner decided to invest in a dream home instead,” Durham explained. “It had gone through inspection and appraisal and everything. But it never closed. So now it’s back on the market with me.”
The lodge was originally built in 1924 but burned down in 1946 and was rebuilt in 1947. The property includes a fine-dining restaurant, a full bar, six semi-rustic guest cabins and an eight-room lodge, all on the shore of Holland Lake.
It was listed for $4 million last winter and now it’s listed for $3.49 million.
“It’s re-listed at a lower price point,” Durham said. “I’d love to see it go to someone in the local area.”
Montana Craft Cider Week kicks off with a Harvest Party at Western Cider in Missoula on Sept. 28. Events run through Oct. 5. All week long, events will feature Montana’s rich cider history with parties, cider tastings, apple pressings, tap takeovers, cider dinners and more. Cider fans can easily plan their Montana Cider Week travel with the new online interactive map of cideries at www.nwcider.com/map.
“All of these events are a great way to support craft hard cider and Montana’s apple heritage,” said Emily Ritchie, executive director of the Northwest Cider Association. “This year we are thrilled to offer Montana residents and visitors a new interactive online map of cideries that makes finding cideries and buying cider easier than ever.”
A complete schedule of events and details are available on Facebook
The Missoula Community Food and Agriculture Coalition and FarmLink Montana will host a field trip to Lifeline Produce in Victor on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4-6 p.m. Steve Elliot and Luci Brieger will talk about ways they are minimizing their on-farm carbon footprint as they grow a wide variety of crops and livestock. The event is free but you need to register by Sunday, Sept. 15, online at https://www.missoulacfac.org/programs/farmer-support/farmer-field-days-2019/.